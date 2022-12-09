Clash in Ludhiana jail leaves one inmate injured

A clash broke out between two groups of inmates inside Ludhiana Central Jail leaving one inmate seriously injured. The jail authorities informed local police about the clash in a letter Thursday, following which Ludhiana police registered a case against four inmates.

Assistant jail superintendent Suraj Mal in a letter to division number 7 police informed that two groups indulged in a clash on November 7. In the clash, Ankush Kumar alias Jatt received head injuries. He was initially taken to the jail hospital but was referred to the Civil Hospital.

Police booked four inmates — Darpan Singla, Robin, Romesh Kumar and Arjun Singh — and they have been booked under Sections 323, 324, 148, 34 of IPC and 52 of Prisons Act in an FIR registered with division number 7 police station.

On the same day, Ludhiana jail staff recovered nine mobile phones, including three from inmates. A separate FIR was registered against three inmates — Harjot Singh alias Jot, Sandeep Singh and Rajat Sam — under Sections 42, 45 and 52(1) of Prisons Act.