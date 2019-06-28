Clash at Ludhiana Central Jail: Sukhbir Singh Badal says sack Jails Minister, Capt says no

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal Thursday demanded the immediate sacking of Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa for “the complete breakdown of law and order in jails in Punjab as well as a judicial inquiry into the violent clashes and subsequent break out of prisoners from the Ludhiana central jail”.

Punjab Ekta Party chief Sukhpal Singh Khaira said: “Ludhiana jail incident was only a trailer of total ‘Jungle Raj’ in the state.” Hitting back at the opposition, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said, “The incident did not reflect any law and order breakdown in Punjab, where the law and order situation was among the best in the country”.

On the opposition’s demand for resignation of Punjab Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, the CM said: “there is no question”. “Akali Dal and Aam Admi Party have nothing constructive to say, except making such illogical demands. Situations are to be dealt with and we are dealing with it,” said Amarinder.

In a statement, Sukhbir Badal had said, “Such a security lapse was unprecedented in the history of Punjab. Prisoners rebelled, used gas cylinders to conduct blasts and even chased and injured prison guards including a DSP besides breaking out from the jail. This is indicative of a complete breakdown in the administration of jails in Punjab. A cleanup exercise is needed and can only be done by sacking Sukhjinder Randhawa immediately. A probe should also be ordered to ascertain what led to this incident and why the jail administration failed to control it. This inquiry should be conducted by a sitting judge to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.”