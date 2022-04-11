Chinmay Jagga wins U-17 chess tournament

The chess association of Lodhi club, Ludhiana, concluded its two-day tournament on Sunday, with participants contesting in three age categories — under-9, under-13 and under-17 — for boys and girls.

In the boys’ category, Chinmay Jagga of BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School won in the under-17 category by scoring 4.5 out of 5 points while Pranav Bansal of BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School won in the under-13 category by scoring the same points. In the under-9 category, Avyay Bhatia of Delhi Public School scored the best of all, getting all 5 points.

In the girls’ category, Sahira Gupta of Satpaul Mittal School won in the under-9 category while Asmi Dhand of Sacred Heart B.R.S Nagar was the winner in the under-13 category.

President of the association Arvinderpreet Singh said that the competition was stiff in all age categories. Prizes were distributed by Gagandeep Kaur, General Secretary Manav Chawla, association Senior Vice President Ram Parkash and Lodhi club’s leading member, Sakshi Aggarwal.