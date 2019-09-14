Chhapar Mela political conferences: Captain Amarinder gives it a miss, his minister Sidhu says SAD reduced to a ‘clueless’ party

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has been reduced to “a clueless party” with its leaders having “no issue to raise”, Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said while addressing the annual Congress political conference at the Chhapar Mela in Ludhiana. Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh once again gave the event a miss.

Chhapar village falls in Dakha Assembly constituency where bypoll is due following HS Phoolka’s resignation.

Sidhu said that due to the developmental works undertaken by the Congress government in the past two and a half years, the Akali leaders are clueless on what to tell people in the upcoming byelection.

“Earlier, the Punjab government was under a debt of around Rs 40,000 crore but due to mismanagement and poor policies of SAD-BJP, this debt stood at Rs 2.25 lakh crore when Congress formed government. It is due to the farsightedness of the CM that the fiscal health of the government is slowly improving and all election promises are fulfilled,” said Sidhu.

He said that the SAD has turned into a private limited company. He also accused former MLA HS Phoolka for poor development in Dakha constituency.

Sidhu also announced to upgrade the medical sub-centre at village Chhapar into a Primary Health Centre and assured that it would become operational in two months.

Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu said that both the SAD as well as the RSS never wanted that the perpetrators of sacrilege cases be punished. That is why, the previous SAD-BJP government had transferred this case to CBI.

Bittu said that it was at the behest of BJP that the sacred Ravidas Temple in Tughlakabad (Delhi) was demolished. He assured that the Congress party would ensure that the temple was rebuilt at the same place.

Fatehgarh Sahib MP Dr Amar Singh accused SAD of indulging in votebank politics and said that SAD MPs have never raised issues of Punjab in the Parliament.