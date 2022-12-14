Chargesheet in grain transport tender scam: Ashu, Singla changed labour, cartage and transportation policy to benefit select few

The Punjab vigilance bureau, in its 1,556-page chargesheet in the alleged foodgrains transportation, labour and cartage scam, has said that former Congress minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu in connivance with Rakesh Kumar Singla, the former deputy director (now dismissed) of food and civil supplies department, “made changes in the labour, cartage and transportation policy for 2020-21 to benefit certain individuals and to eliminate some others from the tendering process.”

The chargesheet accessed by The Indian Express, adds that one of the accused, contractor Telu Ram, in his statement said that he gave Rs 6-lakh bribe for just one meeting with Ashu, and the amount was given to Pankaj Meenu Malhotra, who introduced himself as ‘Ashu’s PA’.

Telu Ram, in his statement, also claimed to have given Rs 31 lakh as bribe to different individuals including Rs 20 lakh to Singla and one iPhone to an officer, to bag foodgrains transportation tenders for Ludhiana district when Ashu was a minister.

The vigilance, while quoting the written statement submitted by IAS officer KAP Sinha, then posted as principal secretary in food and civil supplies department, said the statement has corroborated that even as then deputy director Singla faced six departmental chargesheets, including that for wheat damage, irregularities in grain distribution and obtaining PR in Canada and allegedly causing loss of at least Rs 85 crore to the department, he was still promoted as chairman of central vigilance committee (CVC) on Ashu’s orders.

Ashu was inducted as food and civil supplies minister in the cabinet of former CM Captain Amarinder Singh in 2018. He is currently lodged at Patiala jail after his arrest on August 22, 2022. Singla, also a native of Ludhiana, is currently absconding and has been declared a proclaimed offender. He is believed to be hiding in Canada.

Singla was appointed CVC chairman on June 21, 2018, and was tasked with inspecting crates that were supplied to procurement agencies on February 15, 2019. Singla was also given the charge of labour, cartage and transport policy on January 2, 2019, the chargesheet mentions, adding that all these appointments were made even when he was ‘already under scanner and faced several departmental enquiries..’

Sinha, who was with the department from March 2017 to June 2020, submitted, “…Rakesh Kumar Singla was deputy director when I joined. He was facing five chargesheets and another enquiry for his Canadian PR. He was also demoted from deputy director to assistant director following HC order and appointing him as CVC wasn’t under my purview. Singla was made CVC on Ashu’s orders dated June 21, 2018.”

Advertisement

The chargesheet adds that during Ashu’s tenure, expenditure incurred by the department in Ludhiana was inflated in 2020-21 and 2021-22 compared to 2019-20. “Compared to 2019-20, Rs 3.21 crore more was spent on transportation in 2021-22 and 2020-21; on cartage Rs 4.20 crore more was spent and on labour, Rs 2.18 crore more was spent,” reads the challan.

The vigilance has also submitted a report by the food supply officer which says that a total of Rs 14.78 crore were spent more in rabi procurement season 2020-21, kharif season 2020-21 and kharif 2021-22 in Doraha, Khanna, Ludhiana-1, Ludhiana-2, Payal, Sahnewal, Jodhan and Malaud.

The vigilance chargesheet further says that Telu Ram in his statement said that he paid Rs 6 lakh bribe to Pankaj Meenu Malhotra, who called himself as ‘Ashu’s PA’, just to arrange one meeting with the former minister.

Advertisement

‘Ashu de PA Malhotra ne mantri naal gall karaan de 3 vaari 6 lakh rupaye laye san… (Ashu’s PA Malhotra took 6 lakh from me in three installments for making me speak to him),’ says Ram’s statement in the chargesheet.

“During interrogation, Telu Ram revealed that to bag tenders for clusters Raikot, Jodhan, Mullanpur Dakha, Payal and Talwandi Bhai, he met Malhotra who introduced him to Ashu. The former minister had told him to meet Singla..,” the chargesheet reads.

Telu Ram’s statement reads, “When I met Ashu, he said that he will call Singla and get my work done. I then met Singla at his residence in Rajguru Nagar, Ludhiana. He said I have to pay Rs 30 lakh. After tenders were opened in my favor, I paid Rs 20 lakh to Singla in various installments and he had said that he will give the money to Ashu. Singla also said that he finalises tenders for other districts too after Ashu’s approval. I then paid Rs 2 lakh to DFSC Sukhvinder Singh Gill and gifted him an iPhone worth Rs 1.15 lakh and paid another Rs 3 lakh to DFSC Harveen Kaur.”

The chargesheet adds that Telu Ram had mentioned during investigation that he kept all chats and WhatsApp call records with Singla and Malhotra in his Samsung phone but when the probe started, Singla told him to dispose it of else they all will be in trouble. Ram said that he then dumped the phone near Sutlej river on Ludhiana-Phillaur road and put the SIM in a simple Nokia phone and stopped using WhatsApp.

Vigilance said that entries of bribe money that Ram gave to officials were found written in his pocket diary. The samples of his handwriting have been sent to forensic for verification.

Advertisement

The vigilance also submitted that as per Chandigarh civil secretariat records, another accused Inderjit Singh alias Indi, who also claimed to be ‘Ashu’s PA’, was was hired as a special assistant on Ashu’s orders. “It was a political appointment which was done on Ashu’s orders dated February 13, 2018,” reads the chargesheet.

Pankaj Meenu Malhotra was not the official PA of Ashu but still he claimed to be so in public and accepted bribes, the document adds.

Of 18 clusters in Ludhiana district, there was an unusual increase in labour, cartage and transportation charges of 9 clusters in 2020-21 and 2021-22, says the vigilance probe, which was conducted on the complaint of Gurpreet Singh of Nawanshahr. In his complaint to the vigilance, Gurpreet had claimed that he himself was a contractor for Mullanpur cluster and grain arrival capacity for 2020-21 for Mullanpur was shown as 1 lakh MT, which was unusually inflated. He had submitted that works he did for Rs 2.25 crore in previous years were inflated to Rs 4 crore in new tenders due to which he and several other small contractors could not apply.

Advertisement

FIR in the case was registered under sections 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust), 467 (forgery of valuable security, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 120B (party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offence) of the IPC and sections 7, 7 (A), 8, 12 and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the vigilance bureau police station in Ludhiana on August 16.