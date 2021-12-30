Channi postpones meeting with farm union, it says: ‘protest will continue’

CHIEF MINISTER Charanjit Singh Channi has postponed his December 30 meeting with BKU (Ugrahan), the farm union said on Wednesday. No new date has been conveyed to the union for the meeting as of now.

BKU (Ugrahan), meanwhile, said it has no plans to lift their pakka dharnas from outside DC offices in 13 districts and two SDM offices of Punjab.

On December 28, CM had briefly met the union and then set another meeting for December 30.

Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan, general secretary of the union, said: “CM met us at 12.15 pm only for few minutes and later deputed Agriculture Minister Randeep Singh Nabha to talk to us. He also told us that he will meet us on December 30 to discuss the issues at length but a call came from his office Wednesday afternoon to convey that meeting has further been postponed.”

He added, “No clarification has been given over the new policy of giving compensation of damaged crop of only up to 5 acres of farm land. In 2015, farmers got compensation for the entire cotton crop which was damaged due to white fly. At that time, it was 12,000 per acre and now 17,000 per acre but capping of 5 acres of land has been done now.”

This year a cotton crop on 4 lakh acres reportedly got damaged due to pink bollworm, while basmati took a hit due to hail storm. Unions are also opposed to farm labourers being asked to show electricity bills for identification for getting compensation.

“There are multiple labourer families who live in one house with one meter. In addition to this, in the recent past because of non-payment of bills by many labourers, their meters were taken away by PSPCL. We had a meeting with Punjab CM, he had agreed to re-install those meters but it hasn’t been done till date. They need to relax this condition,” said Lachman Singh Sewewala, general secretary of Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union ( PKMU).

Meanwhile, five farm labourer unions under the banner of Sanjha Punjab Khet Mazdoor Sangrash Union are protesting at 11 places of Punjab.