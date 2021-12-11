With CM alongside, Moosewala faces protests by Cong workers at first rally

In his maiden public rally after he joined the ruling Congress, singer-actor Sidhu Moosewala Friday faced protests from his own party workers as he got ready to address the crowd at Grain Market in Mansa.

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was present on the stage when party workers, reportedly supporters of Mansa Youth Congress president Jaspinder Vir Chahal, started raising slogans against Moosewala. Soon after he joined Congress last week, the ruling party had hinted at fielding Moosewala from Mansa in the upcoming polls. This has created a flutter among the other ticket aspirants from the seat, including Chahal.

As Chahal’s supporters continued to raise slogans, Transport Minister Raja Warring took to the stage and asked the Youth Congress leaders to talk to them.

Moosewala was not the only one who faced protests. As Channi got up to address the gathering, a group of unemployed teachers started raising slogans demanding jobs. Channi was forced to return to his seat for a few minutes and took stage only after police personnel chased away the protesters. It was learnt that the police also used mild force on the protesters — all members of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) Pass Unemployed Teachers Association — who were taken in a bus to a nearby police station and released only after the CM left the venue.

“If you have any demands, meet me after the function. I am always available,” Channi said.