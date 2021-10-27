Channi hoardings promise adequate aid, farmers say not a penny received

FARMERS WILL remove hoardings of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi from across Bathinda district which show him with farmers in cotton fields and claim “adequate compensation for damaged cotton crop”.

This decision was taken by members of BKU Ugrahan who have been protesting against the Punjab government since October 5 in order to seek compensation for damaged cotton crop due to pink bollworm attack. They had first staged a dharna outside Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal’s house located at Badal village from October 5-19 and since October 25, they have gheraoed Bathinda mini-secretariat.

On October 26, no employee of the mini-secretariat was allowed to go inside the offices. The clerical cadre of the DC office supported the farmers and sat with them at the dharna. Deputy Commissioner, SDM and Tehsildaars and other officers worked from either their camp offices or some other locations for the second consecutive day.

On Monday, the employees had entered the complex before the beginning of the dharna. Later, at 5 pm, they were allowed to move out but public dealing remained affected on Monday as well.

Talking about the hoardings, Shingara Singh Mann, general secretary of BKU Ugrahan, said: “Harpreet Singh of Katar Singh Wala village and Balwinder Singh of the same village have been shown in the hoardings along with CM Channi where it has been mentioned ‘adequate compensation for damaged cotton crop’. However, both have not received even a penny. Rather none of the Punjab farmers has received any compensation so far.”

Mann added, “Punjab CM had visited cotton fields on September 25 at Bathinda where he had met farmers in cotton fields. Now that they are telling white lies, we will be removing all such hoardings from Bathinda district on Wednesday and from the remaining districts of Punjab in the coming days. We have already informed Bathinda DC Arvinderpal Singh Sandhu about this.”

The Bathinda DC had called them for a meeting to convince them to lift the dharna from outside the mini-secretariat. “Agriculture department officials themselves admitted that the cost on crop is not less than Rs 24,000 per acre while they are not ready to add expenses of lease prices in that. Annual lease is in the range of Rs 50,000- Rs 60,000 per annum. Hence, if half the lease amount is added to Rs 24,000, even then it works out to be not less than Rs 50,000 per acre compensation while we are demanding Rs 60,000 per acre. Hence, our talk did not yield any result and our dharna will continue as normal,” Mann said.

He added, “Moreover, they did not talk about any compensation for farm labourers while we are demanding Rs 30,000 per acre for them. Hence, this second round of talks also failed with government officials. First one happened in Chandigarh with Hussan Lal, principal secretary to CM, and other officials on October 13.”

So far, the government has offered them Rs 12,000 per acre compensation against Rs 8,000 per acre given by the SAD-BJP government in 2015. Nothing has been finalised yet.

Moreover, the Punjab CM did not make any announcement regarding compensation for damaged crops so far.

However, girdawari of areas under cotton has been done since October 25 and it is still going on.

This year the area under cotton is 3.5 lakh hectares and the cotton belt is in districts of Bathinda, Mansa, Muktsar, Fazilka, Barnala and Sangrur and some parts in Faridkot. Major damage is in Bathinda and Mansa. In 2015, Rs 644 crore was the compensation disbursed to farmers while Rs 64 crore was given to farm labourers.

“At least they can earmark a sum for compensation, but they did not make even a single announcement but are getting their hoardings put up all over the state. This is not done,” said Jasveer Singh Burjsema.

Megh Raj, president of Bathinda DC Office Employees’ Association, said, “We support farmers for their cause and are with them despite the fact that they are sitting outside the DC complex.”

Jagseer Singh added, “Punjab’s Agriculture Minister Randeep Singh Nabha has not visited even a single field till now, and he is claiming himself to do wonders. He needs to interact with farmers and understand farming first of all.”