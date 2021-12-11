Channi hits out at AAP: non-Punjabis of ‘khaas’ party trying to fool people

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday said that the state government will welcome the sons of the soil after their victorious return from Delhi borders.

Addressing a public rally at the Mansa grain market, the CM congratulated the farmers, khet mazdoors and SKM leaders. He said that it was the victory of the people and unmatched unity of various sections of society that have forced the (Narendra) Modi government to roll back the draconian black Bills. Despite not paying any heed to the demands of the farmers for almost a year, the BJP leaders now wanted to encash the victory of the farmers and are trying to use it as an electoral card in Punjab.

Reminding the BJP leaders to be cautious while politicising this issue, the CM said, “The farmers and people of the nation as well will never forgive the Modi government and his leaders for testing their patience for more than a year. It was not an easy victory for farmers as they had to pay a heavy price for the Modi government’s arrogance as more than 700 farmers had sacrificed their lives during the agitation.”

Channi said that their government has always stood by the farmers and labourers, and extended every possible help to the farmers who were fighting for the historic and noble cause to save the agriculture community in the country. He said, “Our government has also given jobs and financial assistance to the family members of around 350 farmers who lost their lives during the agitation and the remaining families of Shaheed farmers from Punjab would also be facilitated soon.”

The CM said that for the first time in the history, their government has approved an amount of Rs 17,000 per acre as compensation to the farmers and additional 10 per cent to labourers of the cotton belt out of which Rs 12,000 per acre has already been sent to the DCs and the remaining Rs 5,000 per acre would reach within a week. He directed the Deputy Commissioners to expedite the process of distribution of compensation to the farmers and cotton-picking labourers.

Channi lashed out at the Badals and Majithia for looting the state’s exchequer to set up their own business empires. He said that apart from the Badals and Majithia, Captain Amarinder Singh had also involved himself in such malpractices without paying any heed to the problems of the common people.

“These types of people will never understand the plight of common people as they belong to the elite class. Elites don’t have any caste or religion as their only motive is to fetch money to their pockets by any means,” he said.

The CM said that his predecessor had hired an army of advisers on the basis of the taxpayers’ money and given them hundreds of police personnel to unnecessarily harass the public.

Terming the AAP a party of thugs and looters, Channi said that the non-Punjabis of the ‘khaas party’ are trying to befool the people of Punjab with their poll gimmicks but the Punjabis will teach them a lesson. These ‘outsiders’ of AAP are not even giving space to any leader from Punjab on their posters and hoardings which brings to the fore their hidden agenda.

Transport Minister Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said that though their party gave a freehand to Captain Amarinder Singh to redress the problems of the people in Punjab, despite taking oath of holy Gutka sahib, he didn’t act to fulfil the promises made by him.

“Now the Captain has been changed and our new CM Channi has pressed all the means to fulfil the promises within a span of just a few months. Many of the promises such as cheaper power tariff, waiver of water and power bills and capping sand and gravel rates have been made a reality in just 70 days,” said Warring.

Famous singer and Congress leader Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu Moosewala and MLA Najar Singh Manshahia too lauded the efforts of CM Channi and thanked him for sanctioning the required grants for much-awaited development projects of Mansa district.

On this occasion, Channi also welcomed ex-MLA from Jaito Master Baldev Singh and SAD leader from Nabha Makhan Singh Lalka to the party fold.

To ensure holistic development of Mansa district, the CM said that he has already sanctioned an amount of Rs 15 crore for each constituency of Mansa. He announced sub-division status to Bhikhi town and upgradation of Civil Hospital, Mansa, sewerage project and commencement of post-graduate courses in local government college.

Prominent among those present on the occasion were former MLA Ajit Inder Singh Mofar, former MLA Mangat Rai Bansal, district president Manju Bansal, incharge of Budhladha Manju Bhatti, chairman Zila Parishad Bikram Mofar, member Zila Parishad Arshdeep Gaggowal, Youth leader Gurpreet Vicky, vice- chairman Ram Singh Sardoolgarh, ex-deputy Speaker Jaswant Singh Fafde Bhaike and District Youth Congress president Chuspinder Chahal.