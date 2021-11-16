Channi to hold his first meeting with farm unions on Nov 17

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will meet a delegation of 32 farmer unions of Punjab on November 17 (Wednesday) — his first such meeting, which comes ahead of protests planned to mark one year of the agitation against agri laws at Delhi border.

Buta Singh Burjgill, president of BKU (Dakaunda) said, “Till now, a total of 666 farmers have died in this protest at morchas. The Punjab government so far has provided jobs to family members of nearly 200 farmers. Hence, we will be discussing with them whether all families will be handed over job letters soon or it is a pick and choose policy?”

Earlier, Rs 5 lakh compensation and a government job was announced by the then Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh for the families where farmers have died at morcha sites.

In addition to this, farmers will also be discussing the issue of DAP shortage and procurement of paddy with Channi.

Farmers will be meeting CM in the morning. Burjgill said, “We will also talk about compensation announced by the Punjab government for the cotton crop which has been damaged due to pink bollworm attack. Maize crop has also been damaged due to weather and pink bollworm attacks. We want assured electricity supply for the farmers who are doing vegetable farming. Many other issues will also be discussed with the Punjab CM as farming is undergoing so many problems amid this one year long struggle against farm laws.”

Channi, soon after taking oath, had visited Bathinda villages on September 25 to take stock of cotton crops damaged due to pink bollworm where he had interacted with few farmers. He had expressed his desire to visit protest sites at Singhu and Tikri borders of Delhi.

Dhana Mal Goyal, president, Medical Practitioners Association of Punjab, said, “We have asked the union leaders to take up the matter of registered medical practitioners ( RMP) working in villages as well. We provide basic medical facilities to them much before they reach hospitals. We had been supporting them throughout the morcha at Delhi borders as well as in Punjab. We hope that farmers will get our services acknowledged before the CM”.