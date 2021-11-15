Chamkaur Sahib: ‘Dastaan-e-Shahadat’ theme park to be inaugurated Nov 19

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi took stock of preparations for the inauguration of ‘Dastaan-e-Shahadat’ theme park and heritage street in his own constituency Chamkaur Sahib Sunday. The project is slated for inauguration on November 19.

Describing the historic project as a ‘bridge to connect younger generations with glorious past’, Channi presided over a review meeting with officials of several departments, including tourism, transport, local government, information and public relations, health and police.

The CM said that Governor Banwarilal Purohit along with other religious leaders would participate in the procession to inaugurate the heritage street and pay obeisance at the historic Gurdwara Sri Qatalgarh Sahib.

Gurdwara Sri Qatalgarh Sahib in Chamkaur Sahib marks the site where the battle took place between Sikhs and Mughals, and Guru Gobind Singh’s two Saahibzaade (sons) — Ajit Singh and Jujhar Singh — died. The theme park is dedicated to the sacrifice of Guru’s two young sons.

A procession on the occasion would be taken out from Bhuddian wala chowk (near grain market) to Gurdwara Sahib with full religious fervour and gaiety (Khalsa Jaho Jalaal) and gatka parties and horses in the forefront showcasing their prowess in the traditional Sikh martial art. The procession would also include bands, nagaras (drums) elephants and horses marching in tandem.

The bhog of Sri Akhand Path Sahib would be held at 9:30 am at the theme park on November 19.

The CM was apprised that the Governor would also pay a visit to the exquisitely spruced up galleries at the theme park. Totalling 11 in number, the galleries would showcase Sikh history and glorious heritage from Pehli Patshahi Sahib Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji to legendary Sikh Warrior Baba Banda Singh Ji Bahadur and the presentations there would enable the viewers to have an immersive experience.

The CM also saw an audio-visual presentation on the Sikh history at one of the galleries.

The Information and Public Relations Department has been entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring uninterrupted functioning of LED screens while the Commissioner Municipal Corporation Mohali would be incharge of the evening function.