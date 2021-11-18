Chaduni will be questioned like other politicians, say farm unions

The 32 farmer unions of Punjab once again opposed Haryana BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni’s ‘Mission Punjab’ and said that they will question him just like they question political leaders next time he visits Punjab. As part of ‘Mission Punjab’, Chaduni has been batting for farmers’ entry into politics.

Balbir Singh Rajewal, president of BKU (Rajewal) and a senior member of Samyukta Kisan Morcha, said, “We have mentioned it earlier as well, and we are again pointing it out that Chaduni’s ‘Mission Punjab’ is totally against the programme of farmers. We have nothing to do with politics and hence we are against his activities in Punjab. Next time when he visits Punjab, farmers will ask him questions just like we ask questions to other political parties as well. Black flags will be shown to him and their (union’s) members as well,” Buta Singh Burjgill, president BKU (Dakaunda) said.

He added, “Farmers will ask him whether he has won the morcha and if his struggle against farm laws is over because he is busy doing politics in the name of Mission Punjab. We had raised this issue in SKM’s meeting as well. Now, this issue will be raised yet again.” Meanwhile, a political party — Bhartiya Arthik party (BAP) — has been floated by Ludhiana-based industrialist, Tarun Bawa Jain, and Chaduni attends BAP programmes on a regular basis.

Party was also launched in Chaduni’s presence in which he had stated that he would not be contesting elections but encourage farmers to be part of the political system so as to get rid of traditional parties which were cheating people year after year.

He visited Ludhiana about a week ago, revealed farmer unions. On Sunday, Kirti Kisan Union president Nirbhai Singh Dhudike had also spoken on the similar issue.

Representatives of the 32 farmer unions said that “SKM has nothing to do with politics or elections. Farmers protest against BJP leaders and ask questions to all other political parties. Hence, being part of politics is not their agenda”.