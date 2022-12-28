Man posing as CBI inspector dupes woman of Rs 25 lakh

A man posing as a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inspector allegedly duped a city-based woman of Rs 25.93 lakh.

The Sarabha Nagar police have booked the imposter and his three aides after three months of investigation.

The accused have been identified as Vipan Kumar of Gurukul Haridwar, Kanti of Indirapuram Ghaziabad, Sunil Kumar of New Delhi and Rupa Rani of Karkardooma, East Delhi.

The FIR was registered on the basis of the investigation carried out by the cyber cell, following a complaint lodged by Testes Mathur of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar.

She said that she met Vipan Kumar through the Jeevansathi portal where Vipan introduced himself as a CBI inspector. She added that they talked about getting married and she also interacted with the accused through video calls.

“On June 29, Vipan told me that he had gone to West Bengal to probe a case and had suffered a bullet injury. He told me that he needed money for treatment and so I transferred Rs 25.93 lakh to the account number provided by him,” she said.

A case under Sections 419, 420, 120B of IPC and 66D of IT act was registered against the accused at Sarabha Nagar police station.