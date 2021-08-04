Cases surge in Himachal, J&K: Ludhiana DC asks residents to follow Covid norms, get jabbed

Addressing Ludhiana residents in his weekly Facebook live session on the official page of DPRO, Ludhiana, the Deputy Commissioner said if the people firmly adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour, then the third Covid wave would not have any major impact on their lives. (Express Photo by Harmeet Sodhi)

With an eye on the gradual Covid surge in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh and UT Jammu and Kashmir, Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner, Varinder Kumar Sharma, on Wednesday sounded the alarm and asked people to strictly adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour, as well as to get vaccinated immediately to guard themselves against the possible third wave.

Addressing Ludhiana residents in his weekly Facebook live session on the official page of DPRO, Ludhiana, the Deputy Commissioner said if the people firmly adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour — including wearing masks, maintaining 6-feet social distancing, observing good hygiene practices as well as getting vaccinated — then the third Covid wave would not have any major impact on their lives.

He said that the rising of cases in the neighbouring areas was a matter of concern and people should not show any kind of complacency against Covid-19, as carelessness can lead to a surge in the number of cases in Ludhiana also. He said scientists and experts had already warned that getting complacent and careless, as well as crowding in public places, will act as a trigger to multiply the spread of the virus during the third wave.

Thanking Ludhiana residents for putting the district on top of the list in vaccination coverage — more than 15 lakh people have received the life-saving jabs to date — Deputy Commissioner Sharma said that vaccines were being supplied by the Union government at regular intervals and people must get their shots at the earliest. Vaccination, he said, was the only way to breaking the transmission chain of the virus.

Sharma also said that the vaccine is a credible effective way to tackle the third wave and the only option against the virus at the moment.

The DC also exhorted youths and their parents to come forward in numbers and get the jabs in inoculation camps to maximise coverage.