Case against former Punjab minister Ashu: Navjot Sidhu’s plea to be heard via video-conferencing dismissed again

Dismissing the third such application filed by senior Congress leader and former Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who pleaded to be heard via video-conferencing as a witness in the alleged harassment case against his party colleague Bharat Bhushan Ashu, the trial court of Ludhiana in its latest order has said that a witness cannot demand hearing via video-conferencing as a right.

“…a witness cannot claim his examination by the way of video-conferencing as a matter of right. It is for the court to see…,” said the court, in its latest order dated October 15, the copy of which was made available Tuesday.

The trial court of chief judicial magistrate Sumit Makkar, while dismissing Sidhu’s third consecutive application, issued his fresh production warrants and ordered him to appear before the court on October 21.

Sidhu, who is currently lodged in Patiala central jail in a road rage case, has refused to appear physically in the court as a witness in the harassment case against Ashu, who too is currently lodged in jail in a corruption case.

Sidhu has been citing “threat to life” and “security concerns” as the reason for not appearing in the Ludhiana court. Earlier too, his two such applications in the trial court and a revision petition in session court were dismissed.

The case against former food and civil supplies minister was filed by dismissed DSP Balwinder Singh Sekhon, who alleged that Ashu had harassed and intimidated him during the inquiry of the alleged CLU scam of Ludhiana. The file containing the probe report of the case, which was submitted by Sekhon, is now reportedly “missing” from the office of Punjab’s department of local government. The court summoned Sidhu as a witness as it was during his tenure as the local government minister that the inquiry was marked and concluded.

The trial court of CJM Makkar said: “Observations given by Hon’ble Karnataka High Court does not leave even a margin of doubt about the fact that witness/applicant cannot claim his examination by way of video conferencing as a matter of right. It is for the court to see as to whether the testimony of the witness could be recorded in ordinary manner by way of summoning the witness in the court without causing any unreasonable delay to the trial or not…’

Further observing that Sidhu’s physical presence was necessary to find answers to certain questions related to the “missing” file of CLU scam enquiry report, the court said: “At the cost of repetition, it could be reiterated that the photocopy of the inquiry file original of which has been admittedly lost by local bodies department in quite suspicious circumstances is to be put to the witness. Further answers to the several questions are to be sought from the witness with respect to the inquiry entrusted to the complainant during his stint as Local Bodies Minister which obviously requires his personal appearance in the court….’

The court said if there is actually any threat to Sidhu’s life, it would be the responsibility of SSP Patiala to ensure his security while being produced in Ludhiana court.

“..if there is actually a threat perception to the life of the witness, it would be the responsibility of Jail Superintendent Patiala to take up the matter with SSP Patiala for providing necessary security to the witness while he would be brought to the court,” says the order.