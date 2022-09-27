Case against Ashu adjourned to Oct 4

A local court in Ludhiana on Monday adjourned the case filed against former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu by dismissed DSP Balwinder Singh Sekhon for alleged harassment and criminal intimidation related to the change of land use (CLU) scam inquiry.

The court had summoned former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu as witness in the case, but he filed two applications expressing his unwillingness to appear as a witness. Both the applications, however, were dismissed by the trial court. Later, the sessions court also dismissed Sidhu’s revision petition.

Sidhu, currently lodged in Patiala Central Jail, did not appear before the court on Monday. His wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu in a tweet on Sunday had said that her husband has proceeded on “maun vrat” (a vow to keep silent) during Navratris till October 5.

Advocate Sachin Arora, counsel for Sekhon, said that the case has been adjourned to October 4.