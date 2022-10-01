Cardiologist Dr GS Wander is new V-C of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences

Noted cardiologist Dr Gurpreet Singh Wander (62) has been appointed as the vice chancellor of Faridkot-based Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Friday said. Wander is currently serving as the chief cardiologist at the Hero DMC Heart Institute, a sister concern of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), in Ludhiana.

Wander, who has an experience of 34 years in the field of cardiology, will replace Dr Avnish Kumar who had been working as acting V-C since August 14. Dr Kumar, who is director, medical research and medical education, was a makeshift arrangement after Dr Raj Bahadur had quit as BFUHS V-C allegedly after being “humiliated” by Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra.

The incident had taken place when Jouramajra was on an inspection to Faridkot’s Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, which comes under the BFUHS. A video clip of the incident, that took place on July 28, purportedly showed Jouramajra placing a hand on the veteran surgeon’s shoulder as he pointed towards the “damaged and dirty condition” of the mattress inside the hospital’s skin department.

The minister was then seen to be allegedly forcing Dr Bahadur to lie down on the same mattress. After the incident, Dr Bahadur had conveyed to the Punjab chief minister the “humiliation” he faced, and requested that he be relieved from services.

Dr wander is the second person from DMCH to be appointed as the V-C of BFUHS. In July 1998, Dr LS Chawla was appointed the founder V-C of the BFUHS.

Dr Sandeep Sharma, medical superintendent, DMCH said, “It is a great honour that our senior doctor repute has been chosen for this post. We expect some good things to happen in the field of medical education in the coming times”.

Son Dr Harjeet Singh, Dr Wander obtained his MBBS degree from Rajindra Medical College, Patiala in 1981. He went on to complete MD and DM from PGIMER, Chandigarh. He was the captain and champion of college table tennis team. Dr Wander worked for eight months as senior resident at PGIMER before joining DMC as as lecturer in department of cardiology on September 1, 1988. He is credited with many firsts in the field of cardiology and was the brainchild behind starting up of Hero DMC Heart Institute in 2001.

Advertisement

Other Reads | IISc and AIIMS develop algorithm to identify occurrence and type of epilepsy

Dr Wander has published 106 papers, 45 of them in foreign journals of repute, and presented 115 papers in national and international conferences.

Association of Physicians of India (API) (Malwa Brach) and Executive Committee member of Cardiological Society of India welcomed his appointment as V-C of BFUHS.

Dr Wander’s wife Dr Simran Kaur Wander retired as civil surgeon from Punjab government’s health department.