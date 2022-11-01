Carbon dioxide leaks at Ludhiana gas storing unit, at least 5 fall ill

At least five people fell ill and were rushed to a hospital after liquid carbon dioxide leaked from a tanker at a gas storing unit in the Giaspura area of Punjab’s Ludhiana early on Tuesday.

The tanker leaked at Weltech Equipment and Infrastructure Limited, where at least four workers were on the spot when the gas was being transferred from the vehicle to the premises, said Ludhiana Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Rahul Chaba.

However, while all four workers at the spot were safe and instantly informed the factory owner of the leak, five other workers from a nearby knitwear factory got dizzy and were taken to hospital, said ADC Chaba. “All five are out of danger. They panicked and felt dizzy after there was a blackout due to the gas leak,” he said.

Chaba said that the police are investigating how the gas leaked. “Primarily, it was either due to safety valve getting damaged or pipe being burst. Some oxygen cylinders were also stored in the factory and they were opened to reduce the impact of carbon dioxide. However, by then, the gas had already spread to neighbouring premises,” he said.

Fire tenders and a police team rushed to the spot and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was also called in, said the ADC.

Aatish Rai, sub-fire officer, said that they had received a call around 8.40 am and fire tenders were rushed to the spot. “Water was sprinkled and the situation was controlled within an hour,” said Rai.

ADC Chaba said that unit foreman Dinesh Chander had rushed to the spot and closed the safety valve to stop the gas from spreading further.

“I have called for a report from the NDRF about the incident,” said ADC Chaba.

Ludhiana South ACP Vaibhav Sehgal said, “A team from the department of industries has been called to probe technicalities. FIR will be registered accordingly.”