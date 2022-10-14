Captain’s daughter Jai Inder visits mandis, lends an ear to farmers

Jai Inder Kaur, daughter of former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who also joined BJP recently with her father, visited grain markets at Sirhind and Khanna on Thursday to hear the grievances of farmers.

Talking to the media after her visit to the Khanna mandi in Ludhiana district, Kaur said, “For the last few days we have been getting complaints from all over Punjab that the grain procurement process wasn’t going well and farmers are facing issues. Today after visiting both Sirhind (in Fatehgarh Sahib district) and Khanna, I can confirm that the procurement process is going very slowly and farmers are truly unhappy.”

She said, “Already farmers are facing a lot of hardship due to ‘China virus’ that has destroyed crops of many of our ‘annadatas’ and now the incessant rain is also bringing down the yield. But instead of helping out our farmers, the AAP government has left them to their own devices, not even procuring the produce that has already arrived in the mandis.”

Kaur also met with Fatehgarh Sahib Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill and raised the issues being faced by farmers in Sirhind mandi.

On stubble burning, Kaur said, “Farmers have also informed me that they haven’t received any stubble management machines from the government. Also, no compensation has been fixed by the government. And if out of compulsion they burn stubble, then the administration is red listing them which is totally unfair. I have assured them of full support of Jatt Mahasabha and also my family, and I will also urge my father to take up this matter with the central government.”

Launching a scathing attack on the AAP government, she said, “Rain, bad weather and slow lifting are posing problems in the procurement process, but Punjab CM, his ministers and MLAs are uninterested in all this and are focusing only on campaigning in Gujarat. The farmers have been forced to sit on protest against the CM outside his house for their demands, but Bhagwant Mann isn’t listening to them.”