Ex-Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh’s daughter comes out in support of farmers’ stir

BJP leader and daughter of former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Jai Inder Kaur, came out in support of the fast-unto-death of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Sidhupur) president Jagjit Singh Dallewal, saying that the CM Bhagwant Mann’s government has betrayed the farmers.

“Our farmers, led by Jagjit Singh Dallewal, have been protesting for the last 8-9 days across Punjab. They have kept forth genuine demands that were promised to them by the state government, which has now gone back on its words. I support the protesting farmers and urge CM Bhagwant Mann to come down from his high horse and fulfil the promises made to the farmers,” Kaur said.

She added: “The Bhagwant Mann-led government has repeatedly backstabbed Punjab’s farmers. First, they promised to provide Rs 2,500 per acre as compensation to farmers for stubble management but later went back on their word. Moreover, they even started filling cases and made red entries against the farmers who had to burn stubble due to the incompetence of the state government. Mann’s government has completely failed to provide any alternative to stubble burning and now, instead of taking responsibility, is blaming the for its misdeeds.”

She further said that the government, instead of focussing on the farmers’ welfare, is busy with the Gujarat elections.

“During the tenure of Captain Amarinder Singh, the farmers had to face no such issue. My father always heard the demands of the farmers and fulfilled them — whether it was raising the MSP of sugarcane, waiving farm loans or supporting them in their protest against the three farm laws. However, the current AAP government seems to not care about the welfare of the farmers.”

The demands of farmers include enhanced compensation for land acquired for national highway projects, compensation for crop damage due to inclement weather and pest attack, and rolling back of heavy fines imposed for stubble burning.