Capt Amarinder Singh help for 100-year old who works to earn for his grandkids

Appreciating the patience and hard work of 100-year old man who is still working to earn for himself and his grandchildren, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh Saturday announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the centenarian.

Harbans Singh of Moga had been raising his grandkids after the death of his son.

In a tweet on Saturday, the CM said, “Hats off to the grit of cenetarian Harbans Singh of Moga, who has been earning a livelihood for himself and his orphaned grandchildren by selling vegetables. Have sanctioned Rs 5 lakh as immediate financial assistance for him and for the education of his grandchildren”.

Videos of the 100-year old pulling a cart and selling potatoes and onions to earn his livelihood, went viral on social media a few days back. After the death of one of his sons a few years ago and the alleged abandonment of children by his daughter-in-law, Harbans Singh has been taking care of his grandson and granddaughter. His other son sells fruits but lives separately.

Harbans Singh says that his family belonged to Sarai Thanewala village of Lahore and migrated to India during the Partition when he was around 27 years of age. Before settling in Moga almost four decades ago, he had a menial job and later he started selling vegetables. He sells the vegetables mainly on Amritsar Road in Moga.