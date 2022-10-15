Canal is not going to be operational… now we have no trust in politicians’: Farmers in border villages of Punjab, Haryana

Although chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana held a meeting over Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal Monday afternoon, it seems that farmers of Punjab and Haryana have moved forward and have more pressing concerns now.

“Rates of pesticides, agricultural implements and fertilisers have increased because of which our cost of production has increased by more than double. But no one is talking about that. Rather issues like SYL crop up every now and then. Our bhaichara with our Punjabi brothers and sisters is intact. We realised during farm agitation that political parties are playing with us,” said Jagdish Phoolan, a farmer from Phoolan village of Ratia constituency of Fatehabad district of Haryana.

Three km from Phoolan is Punjab’s Khaira Khurd village in Mansa district of Punjab. Sandeep Jyani, a small farmer here, claims they interact more with Haryana farmers “as we are closer to Haryana border”. “Now we just laugh at this issue whenever we all (Punjab and Haryana farmers) sit together. We know that the canal is not going to be operational as we have grown old listening about it. People have seen Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AAP government, Akalis and even Congress. Now we have no trust in politicians. These talks are to create a divide between the farmers in order to grab votes.”

During the farmer agitation against the three contentious farm laws, Punjab and Haryana brotherhood was at its peak. Farmers were seen saying they need their land first, water can wait. Many songs on brotherhood were also sung by Punjab and Haryana singers.

Such a watered-down reaction of Punjab and Haryana farmers is unlike earlier when they used to give “do or die” statements against each other on the SYL issue.

Phoolan, who is president of Ratia block of Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Sabha, said, “They are talking about digital India, but look at our population. What will they be doing with the labour which will go unemployed in this thickly populated country? They have no planning but only announcements and political statements for divide and rule.”

Chattarpal Lathwan, from Lathwan village of Ratia, said, “As many as 88% of farmers are medium and small. The remaining 12% are large farmers, who at times try to misguide the small farmers for their personal gains. However, medium and small farmers have now awakened. SYL did not become a poll issue in Punjab this time and I don’t think that it will become an issue in Haryana too.”

Prabhu Ram, a farm labourer of Phoolan village, said, “Kisan and mazdoor are bothered about their earnings. SYL is never going to be completed. Woh isse hamare bhaichare ko nahi tod sakte (They can’t break our brotherhood with this).”

Satvir Singh, from Karandi village of Mansa district of Punjab, said, “I live 3 km from Haryana. I know Punjabi as well as Haryanvi. I have to live with villagers of both states. Hence SYL or no SYL, it hardly matters to us. We didn’t even follow the details of Friday’s meeting. Hun farak nahi penda (Now it doesn’t affect us).” In border villages of Punjab and Haryana, people have relatives across the border.

“SYL has caused enough tension in the past. Now we have other issues to talk about. Politicians can meet us any time,” said Naresh Babbal, a farmer from Phoolan village.