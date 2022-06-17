scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Canal breach submerges 200 acres of fields in Moga village

Village residents said that water had started entering fields Wednesday night and caused the canal’s banks, which were too weak to handle the pressure, to break.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
June 17, 2022 5:00:09 am
The canal breach at Ugoke village of Baghapurana division in Moga on Thursday. (Express)

At least 200 acres of fields were submerged in water due to a canal breach at Ugoke village of Baghapurana division in Moga district on Thursday.

Village residents said that water had started entering fields Wednesday night and caused the canal’s banks, which were too weak to handle the pressure, to break. Locals said that the breach happened after water was released into the Abohar branch on Tuesday. It was only by Thursday evening that the officials from the department of irrigation were able to control the situation. An estimated 200 acres of fields which had maize, moong and vegetables grown by farmers are submerged.

Village sarpanch Pavittar Singh said that farmers who had already transplanted paddy have also suffered losses. Pavittar said that farmers will be able to assess the exact loss of their crops only after the water recedes from their fields.

However, sub-divisional magistrate Ram Singh said that while spot inspection did not indicate huge losses, farmers who suffered any loss will be compensated by the government.

Farmers had tried to control the water flow before the officials arrived and installed sand bags but it did not help. Water from the Abohar branch was stopped around 10 am and it brought the situation under control.

Local AAP MLA Amritpal Singh Sukhanand also inspected the spot and directed the officials to speed up the work to fix the breach.

