Can make Punjab graft-free in a month if people support: CM Bhagwant Mann

On the occasion of martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann launched an anti-corruption helpline number (9501200200) from Hussaini- wala on Wednesday morning.

Mann said that Punjab can be made ‘Bhrashtachar Mukt’ (corruption free) if people will support him in this drive.

He gave this number to the people of Punjab after paying respects at Hussainiwala.

He said, “The anti-corruption helpline number is 9501200200. I had promised you to give you a number on March 23 which will be an ‘anti-corruption action line’. There can’t be a better tribute to the martyrs by launching this number on this day as it is a start to make India and Punjab of their dreams.”

He added that if the people support him, he will make Punjab corruption free within a month.

“If anyone asks for bribe from you in lieu of any work, don’t refuse him/her but make a video of that demand and send it at this number. I request you to send only corruption-related videos at this number. For the rest of the issues, there are many other departments as well for which you can get details on our website.”

He added that regarding the video related to corruption, one staff will do a fair investigation in this matter and “if anyone is found guilty whether our officer, or our minister or even MLA, strictest possible action will be taken against them”.

“I need the support of 2.75 crore Punjabis in this drive,” he said, adding that “We are working hard day and night and we need your support to make Punjab once again a rangla Punjab. This will be an effort to pay tribute to martyrs by making Punjab ‘corruption free’.”