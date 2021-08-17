Businessman shoots self inside Ludhiana home

A businessman dealing in spare parts allegedly shot himself with his licensed weapon at his residence in Durgapuri area of Haibowal in Ludhiana.

The deceased, Anil Kumar (45), left behind a suicide note blaming two persons for “harassing” him, said police.

At the time of the incident, Kumar’s wife and their elder son were travelling to Rajasthan. His younger son was also not at home. The deceased’s elderly parents live in the same home.

Kumar’s parents told the police that they heard loud noises from upstairs but got no response when they called for their son. They found the door to his room locked from the inside when they went to enquire. They called their younger grandson who came home and broke open the door.

Police said that Kumar shot himself with his .32 bore licensed revolver. He fired twice at his chest and died.

A suicide note was recovered in which he allegedly accused two other businessmen, Rajan Jain of Karol Bagh and Harish Sabharwal of 33 Futta Road, of harassing him. Kumar had loaned some money from the two. The Haibowal police have registered a case against Jain and Sabharwal under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of IPC at Haibowal police station.