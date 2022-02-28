Businessman kills self in Ludhiana hotel, 14 booked

A Panchkula-based businessman allegedly ended his life by consuming poison at Hotel Radisson Blu of Ludhiana.

Police registered an FIR in the matter and booked 14 people under charges of abetment to suicide.

According to the police, they received the information on February 25 following which a team went to the hotel and recovered some pills and a suicide note from victim’s room. The police also alerted his wife Investigating Officer ASI Avtar Singh said that no one came to meet the victim in the hotel. He said that the victim had checked in the hotel on February 24 and was scheduled to check out the next day as he was to return to Panchkula but when he didn’t come out or responded to the calls, the hotel staff checked the room and found him lying dead on the bed.

ASI said that as per the suicide note recovered from the victim’s room and victim’s wife statement 14 persons residing in different states have been booked.

The accused were identified as Arinder Singh, his wife Natasha of Gurugram, Rajesh, Ram of New Delhi, Bominani Raman and his son of Andhra Pradesh, Rajesh Dhaga, Narendra Ghulati, Sandeep Diwan of Yamunanagar, Kamal Sisodia, Ranjeev Sanghi, Shalini Sanghim Akash Sanghi and Umang Sanghi.

As per victim’s wife, her husband used to supply pipes across the country and he was to take payment of several crores pending against these accused. “When my husband used to ask for payment, the accused used to threaten him. On February 21, my husband went to Amritsar and was to return to Panchkula on February 25 after staying for a day in Ludhiana,” she said.

A case under sections 306 and 34 of IPC has been registered against the accused.