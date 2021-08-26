Buddha Nullah Rejuvenation Project: Pollution level down after release of fresh water, says minister

Three days after fresh water was released in Ludhiana’s polluted stream Buddha Nullah, Punjab food minister and local MLA, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Wednesday said that the Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) and Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD) levels in the stream have decreased after fresh water was being released into it since Sunday.

On Wednesday, Ashu took stock of the ongoing Rs 650 crore Budha Nullah rejuvenation project and directed the officials of the Municipal Corporation, Sewage Board, PPCB and PSPCL to expedite the pace of all construction works.

Presiding over a meeting held at MC Zone-D office, Ashu said that BOD and COD levels have decreased by nearly 70-80 per cent in Buddha Nullah since the fresh canal water through Neelon Drain of Sirhind Canal was being released since Sunday.

He disclosed that on the day of water discharge (August 22), the BOD and COD levels were 1124 mg/l and 2157 mg/l and today (Wednesday), the same levels were recorded at 61 mg/l and 256 mg/l, respectively.

Ashu said that under Buddha Dariya rejuvenation project, work on two new Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) for treating domestic waters of total capacity 285 MLD (Jamalpur 225 MLD and Balloke 60 MLD), rehabilitation of existing STPs with a treatment capacity of 418 MLD, two Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) for treatment of 6 MLD wastewater from two dairy complex in Tajpur and Haibowal, six intermediate pumping stations, laying of 10-km pipeline and 10 years of operation and maintenance of entire infrastructure has been kick-started on war-footing which would be over by December 2022.