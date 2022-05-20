scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Buddha Nullah cleaning: MLA Gogi starts construction of Rs 3.5-cr main line project

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
May 20, 2022 3:14:45 am
Sewerage Treatment Plant, Ludhiana, Buddha Nullah, Punjab news, Chandigarh city news, Chandigarh, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsHe said that the goal of this project is to close all the outlets from where the domestic waste water is entering into Buddha Nullah, collecting and transferring the flow of these outlets to the nearby IPS to sewerage treatment plant (STP).

AAP’s Ludhiana (West) MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi Thursday inaugurated the construction work of “main line” on Buddha Nullah. This Rs 3.5-crore project is part of the Rs 650-crore rejuvenation project of Buddha Nullah, the polluted stream that passes through the city and merges with Sutlej river. He was accompanied by Municipal Commissioner Dr Shena Agarwal.

Gogi said that this project would prove beneficial for the Rs 650-crore Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project. This pipeline would be laid from Sabzi Mandi Pully up to near Lord Mahavira College intermediate pumping station.

He said that the goal of this project is to close all the outlets from where the domestic waste water is entering into Buddha Nullah, collecting and transferring the flow of these outlets to the nearby IPS to sewerage treatment plant (STP).

