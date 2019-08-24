Buddha Nallah overflow: Youth Akali workers dump murky water outside Cong MLA’s office

The Youth Akali Dal workers led by district president Gurdeep Singh Gosha Friday collected stagnant Buddha Nullah water from Shivpuri area and dumped it outside the office of Ludhiana North MLA Rakesh Pandey.

“The lanes of Shipuri have remained inundated with foul smelling water for the past 4 days. It can lead to an outbreak of diseases as Buddha Nullah water is polluted. We called the MLA several times but he did not come out of his office forcing us to take this step,” Gosha said.

He said that this was Youith Akali Dal’s “way of draining out water from Shivpuri and surrounding low lying areas and now the municipal corporation too should think of ways of draining out the water rather than wait for it to recede”.

He said water from overflowing Buddha Nullah entered the houses in Shivpuri and the shops could not be opened in the last four days leading to businessmen suffering losses but the Congress MLA and the MC officials were unmoved.

Meanwhile, Pandey said that floods in Punjab was a natural calamity and “all need to be working together rather than pointing fingers at each other”. “These areas (Shivpuri and others) are low lying and have sewer lines more than 50 years old. The water is receding and we hope that condition will improve by Saturday morning,” he added.

MC commissioner Kamalpreet Brar claimed that water was being drained out of the localities via suction pipes.