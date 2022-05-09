Breach in Sirhind feeder, twice in five weeks, leaves farmers reeling

A breach, believed to be around 150-ft wide, in the Sirhind feeder near Muktsar’s Thandewala village occurred late on Sunday night and is giving sleepless nights to farmers in Muktsar and Fazilka.

Villagers not only fear flooding, but also water scarcity during peak cotton sowing period.

Farmers also complained that the breach has happened twice in around five weeks.

Harinder Singh Thandewala, a leader of BKU Sidhupur and a farmer of Thandewala village, said, “Last time breach had occurred at the same point on April 1 and it was repaired in about 15 days. From April-end, sowing cotton began here and now once again breach has occurred. It is a matter of inquiry as to how and why it has happened in a short span of five weeks.”

The canal department has indicated that it will take around 4-5 days for the breach to get repaired. Farmer Resham Singh of Thandewala village said, “Last time it took around two weeks to repair the breach. So how come it can be repaired in only 5 days now. Water flow in the canal has been reduced, but repair can only begin once the water level goes down. Villages in Gidderbaha, Muktsar, Lambi, Abohar ahead of this point will not get water till the time breach is repaired.”

Rajasthan feeder and Sirhind feeder are parallel canals in this area and as the breach happened in Sirhind feeder, the water entered Rajasthan feeder which was already being repaired.

“There was no water inside Rajasthan feeder and its repair was being done ahead of making it ready for taking water supply towards Rajasthan. As Sirhind feeder water entered Rajasthan feeder, so many machines deployed for repair also got submerged,” said another farmer Jatinderpal Singh from the same village.

Hardial Singh from Bhullar village added, “Banks of Rajasthan feeder have also been damaged due to this sudden breach in Sirhind feeder.”

Farmers demanded inquiry into the repair work of Sirhind feeder which was done recently as they alleged that inferior quality material must have been used which has caused a breach twice in 5 weeks.

Farmers even alleged that breach appeared to be of more than 200 feet while canal department claimed it of around 150 feet.

In Abohar, farmers had planned a protest over water scarcity, and now with a breach in the canal, they are upset that water supply will be affected for many days now.

Ramandeep Singh, executive engineer, canal department at Abohar when contacted, said, ”The breach appears to be of around 150 feet and we aim to repair it by 4-5 days…already repair work has started as sandbags are being added at the site of breach. Water flow has been reduced. There are few other distributories as well in the area and we will try to provide water to residents through those. Regarding drinking water, there is usually a storage for a minimum of a fortnight.”

Regarding the breach which was twice in 5 weeks he said, “It is a matter of inquiry, our focus as of now is on repair works.”

Meanwhile, it needs to be mentioned that these districts are dependent on canal water for drinking as well as irrigation purposes as ground water is unfit for drinking.