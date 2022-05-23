Breach in canal causes scarcity of water, delays cotton sowing

OVER 200-ft breach in Sirhind feeder at Thandewala village of Muktsar district which occurred on May 9 has caused scarcity of water for both irrigation as well as drinking purposes in the area and delayed cotton sowing.

The Sirhind feeder provides water to districts of Faridkot, Ferozepur, Muktsar and Fazilka. “Cotton sowing is on these days. It should have been done by May 15 but because of no water supply in this area, it has been delayed further. Department aimed to have 4 lakh hectare area under cotton this year but till now only 3 lakh hectare has been brought under cotton. Last year, it was around 3.25 lakh hectare area. Now we are hopeful that water will soon be released and farmers can get water supply for crops,” said an official from the agriculture department.

The breach has affected drinking water supply as well. “Our area is dependent on canal water only as groundwater is unfit for drinking. But due to the breach in a major canal of the area which further supplies to distributories, we are not even getting drinking water supply,” said Rajinder Singh, from Dhrangwala village of Balluana constituency of Fazilka district. “Many villagers are purchasing a 5,000 litres of tanker worth Rs 1000. These tankers are arranged by people by taking water from far-off canals or from underground bores.”

Former SAD MLA Kanwarjit Singh Rozy Barkandi said similar was the situation in urban areas of Muktsar. “People are arranging tankers as water supply department is hardly giving any supply. Their reserve stocks seem to be completely over.”

However, Amarjeet Singh Bhattal, excutive engineer of water works department, Abohar, said: “As of now we are rationing water supply to the area residents. We have 90 water tanks in parts of Fazilka. While some of them have drinking water supply of two days, others have drinking water supply for five to 10 days. We will be meeting canal department officials to chalk out a plan for drinking water supply. We are hopeful to get some alternative solution till the canal is under repair.”

On May 14, Punjab’s Water Resources Minister Brahm Shankar Zimpa visited the canal to take stock of the situation, which was five days after the breach happened. On Tuesday, Rajasthan’s Water Resources Minister too came to Thandewala as water of Sirhind feeder had gone inside Bikaner canal running parallel to Sirhind feeder due to which water supply to Rajasthan via Bikaner canal has also been hit. The Bikaner canal was under repair when this breach had occurred. Farmers of Rajasthan visited the breach site on Saturday and Sunday because Rajasthan does not have tubewell supply like Punjab.

“Both canals should be running with water supply or both should be closed together. If one is closed and the other is having water supply, such incidents are likely to happen,” said an officer of the agriculture department.