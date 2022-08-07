12-year-old boy found murdered

The Khanna police booked unidentified assailants for murder after the body of a 12-year-old boy was found dumped on Machhiwara road in Samrala town of Ludhiana district.

The police said that the body of Harsh, 12, was identified by his father Sunil Kumar, a resident of Ambedkar colony of Samrala. The body had grievous injuries on the face and the mouth was tied with a piece of cloth, the police said.

The police said that the body was found dumped in a gutter Saturday, following which efforts were started to identify the boy.

Kumar told the police that his son had been missing for three days.

The police registered an FIR for murder against unidentified persons at Samrala police station.