scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 07, 2022

12-year-old boy found murdered

The police said that the body was found dumped in a gutter

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
August 7, 2022 7:59:41 pm
The body had grievous injuries on the face and the mouth was tied with a piece of cloth, the police said. (Representational File Photo)

The Khanna police booked unidentified assailants for murder after the body of a 12-year-old boy was found dumped on Machhiwara road in Samrala town of Ludhiana district.

The police said that the body of Harsh, 12, was identified by his father Sunil Kumar, a resident of Ambedkar colony of Samrala. The body had grievous injuries on the face and the mouth was tied with a piece of cloth, the police said.

The police said that the body was found dumped in a gutter Saturday, following which efforts were started to identify the boy.

Kumar told the police that his son had been missing for three days.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How the Indian action spectacular RRR became a smash in AmericaPremium
How the Indian action spectacular RRR became a smash in America
5 ways in which Samsung could improve the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4Premium
5 ways in which Samsung could improve the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4
‘Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV’: S Somanat...Premium
‘Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV’: S Somanat...
Delhi Rewind: How Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of LahorePremium
Delhi Rewind: How Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of Lahore

The police registered an FIR for murder against unidentified persons at Samrala police station.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 07-08-2022 at 07:59:41 pm

Most Popular

1

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Historic gold & silver for India in men’s triple jump, Lakshya Sen in Singles final

2

Explained: How India's newest rocket, the SSLV, is a gamechanger for the country's space sector

3

Friendship Day special: SRK-Juhi to Alia-Ranveer, 6 real-life Bollywood friends who stood by each other during testing times

4

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Historic gold, silver for India in men’s triple jump

5

Meteoric rise of 'Brand Alia Bhatt': With $68.1 million valuation, how she's zooming ahead

Featured Stories

Why it matters that a tribal singer won a National Award
Why it matters that a tribal singer won a National Award
The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
Explained: Why Kenya's presidential election is important
Explained: Why Kenya's presidential election is important
Explained: First flight of India's newest rocket, what it means for ISRO
Explained: First flight of India's newest rocket, what it means for ISRO
Punjab BJP chief: ‘No plans to reunite with Akali Dal … (people) want us ...
Punjab BJP chief: ‘No plans to reunite with Akali Dal … (people) want us ...
Gehlot says death penalty for rape leading to murders, faces backlash
Gehlot says death penalty for rape leading to murders, faces backlash
Gehlot says death penalty for rape leading to murders, faces backlash

Gehlot says death penalty for rape leading to murders, faces backlash

After 16 years, India’s women’s team return to podium to win bronze
CWG hockey

After 16 years, India’s women’s team return to podium to win bronze

How the action spectacular RRR became a smash in America

How the action spectacular RRR became a smash in America

Premium
At $68.1 million valuation, the meteoric rise of 'Brand Alia Bhatt'

At $68.1 million valuation, the meteoric rise of 'Brand Alia Bhatt'

Leher Kala writes: The power in the purse strings

Leher Kala writes: The power in the purse strings

Premium
In high-security cell, Partha Chatterjee spends most of first night sitting

In high-security cell, Partha Chatterjee spends most of first night sitting

Premium
BMW 'driven by ex-MLA' hits multiple vehicles in Delhi

BMW 'driven by ex-MLA' hits multiple vehicles in Delhi

5 ways in which Samsung could improve the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Fold 4

5 ways in which Samsung could improve the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Fold 4

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 07: Latest News
Advertisement