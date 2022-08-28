scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Border villagers throng AABAD Suvidha Camps

The idea behind organising such camps is to reach out to residents of remote villages near India-Pakistan border with special emphasis on “absolute border area development”.

The Fazilka district administration had launched mission AABAD 30 (Absolute Border Area Development) a month ago.

Under mission AABAD 30, the Fazilka district administration on Saturday organised AABAD Suvidha Camps in two border villages of the district, wherein people enthusiastically participated to avail of citizen services on their doorstep.

The idea behind organising such camps is to reach out to residents of remote villages near India-Pakistan border with special emphasis on "absolute border area development".

The Fazilka district administration had launched mission AABAD 30 (Absolute Border Area Development) a month ago.

On Saturday, the camps were organised in Fattuwala and Teja Ruhela villages where Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal and SSP Bhupinder Singh interacted with people.

Aggarwal said that the people of the border villages always give immense support to the security forces. These camps are being organised to provide services to people on their doorstep, he added. The deputy commissioner said that under mission AABAD 30, the holistic development of the district is a priority. Therefore, new initiatives are also being taken for the socio-economic development of the people.

He said that farmers are being trained in agriculture, animal husbandry, fish farming and horticulture so that they can generate more income.

SSP Bhupinder Singh said that police are helping the youth become aware about recruitment in security forces. The drive against drugs is also going on in full swing, he added.

SDM Jalalabad Ravinder Singh Arora said that many villagers (more than 900 people) made use of this initiative and availed of the government services provided at these camps.

First published on: 28-08-2022 at 03:25:19 am
