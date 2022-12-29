scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

“Bomb threat” at Ludhiana hotel: Delhi youth let off on moral grounds, says DCP

After discussion with Delhi Police, we have decided to let him off. His parents also apologized on his behalf," said Ludhiana DCP Varinder Singh Brar.

"The number from which the message came was traced to Delhi and we had duly informed Delhi Police. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)
A day after a threat message to blow-up hotel Hyatt Regency in Ludhiana had sent the police in tizzy and security was beefed up across the city, the Ludhiana Police Wednesday said that the youth from Delhi, who had sent the message to hotel manager, “was let-off on moral grounds.”

“The number from which the message came was traced to Delhi and we had duly informed Delhi Police. However, it was decided to let off the youth as he was mentally unwell and under treatment. He had sent similar messages to other hotels and establishments in other cities as well.

After discussion with Delhi Police, we have decided to let him off. His parents also apologized on his behalf,” said Ludhiana DCP Varinder Singh Brar.

Brar said that no action will be taken against the youth as it would be “wrong morally.”
“He has been let off on moral grounds,” said the officer.

First published on: 29-12-2022 at 06:17 IST
