Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

Bomb hoax at Ludhiana’s Hyatt Regency; one detained in Delhi

The police conducted a search operation inside the hotel with the help of the dog squad.

Following a hoax bomb threat, the Police force gathers at Hotel Hyatt Regency in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)
Ludhiana city police tightened the security at high-end hotel Hyatt Regency on Ferozepur Road Tuesday after the hotel management received a message threatening to blow up the building.

DCP (investigation) Varinder Singh Brar said that the hotel manager received a message on WhatsApp which said that a bomb blast will take place at the hotel. He said that the number of the sender was traced to Delhi, following which Delhi Police were informed. “They (Delhi Police) have detained one person,” said the DCP.

The officer further said that as per information from Delhi Police, the detained person sent similar messages to several other hotels and establishments in different states. “We have tightened the security and adequate force has been deployed at the hotel. We are in touch with Delhi Police,” he said.

The police conducted a search operation inside the hotel with the help of the dog squad.

First published on: 27-12-2022 at 18:33 IST
