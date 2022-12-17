Body of Punjab man found buried in field 22 days after his kidnapping

The body of a 20-year-old man who was allegedly kidnapped from Kotbhai village of Gidderbaha in Punjab’s Muktsar district on November 25 was found at Sham Khera in Malaut on Saturday morning. The kidnappers had sought a ₹30-lakh ransom and threatened to kill him if police were informed.

Two days after the kidnapping of Harmandeep Singh, his father Sukhdev Singh, a farmer, received a handwritten letter with the ransom demand. “If you are ready to give ₹30 lakh, display a green flag on the top of your house, and the day you are ready with the entire amount, the colour of the flag should be changed. The money should be arranged in five days and no one should even dream of complaining to police. If any information is given to police, the boy will be killed. We need to see whether they want the money or their son,” read the letter written in Punjabi.

It further said that Harmandeep would be released a day after the money was given. Sources said that the kidnappers had made phone calls as well.

The family did not pay the money but lodged a police complaint, and the man’s body was found buried under 10-15 feet in a wheat field 40 km away from his village.

Sources said that police had arrested two or three people and that the field was dug up following a revelation they had made about Harmandeep.

Opposition political parties condemned the kidnapping and the murder. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal tweeted, “Heart wrenching-another innocent’s life snuffed out becoz of AAP govt’s failure to rein in gangsters. Extortionists have taken over Pb. CM @BhagwantMann has no moral auth[ority] to continue in office. My condolences to Harman’s family. We are with you in this moment of utmost grief @CMOPb must explain why gangsters & drug mafia are roaming so free & fearless on extortions and killing sprees in broad daylight. Why this silence about rulers’ complicity with gangsters & drug lords and a share of loot & blood money going to “the mighty” in Delhi & Chandigarh.”

State Congress chief and Gidderbaha MLA Amarinder Singh Raja Warring tweeted, “Devastating! Anarchy, lawlessness, jungle raj. On Nov 25 Harmandeep was kidnapped from vill Kotbhai in my constituency Gidderbaha. Kidnappers demanded ransom of Rs 30 lakhs. As parents couldn’t pay, he was killed on Dec 16. @AAPPunjab govt owes an answer to parents/people of Punjab.”