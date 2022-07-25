Body of 14-year-old girl cremated after 6 days

July 25, 2022 9:27:46 am
Six days after she was found “hanging” from a ceiling fan at the residence where she worked as domestic help in Ludhiana, the body of the 14-year-old girl was cremated on Sunday.
The girl’s death had led to tension in Ludhiana with her family alleging that she was “raped and murdered” by the employer. However, police said that girl had died by suicide and her body was found hanging from the ceiling fan. Police had registered a case of murder against the employer after protests from the family, but the autopsy report revealed “asphyxia due to hanging” as the cause of death.
Sources said that the family members agreed for the cremation following a meeting with senior police officials. Police have assured them that they would share every minute detail of the case with them. After the meeting, the family claimed the body from the civil hospital mortuary.
ACP (Civil Lines) Harish Behl said that the family cremated the body of the girl on Sunday.
Earlier, an FIR was registered at division number 8 police station against at least 250 people for stone-pelting, damaging an ambulance and creating violence during the protest against the employer. The police had booked Suman, Krishna, Shanti and Bhola, while their 250 aides are yet to be identified. The FIR was filed following the statement of Pardeep Sharma of Rishi Nagar, an ambulance driver. Protesters had allegedly pelted the ambulance with stones which had come to take the girl’s body for postmortem.
Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudgePremium
All seven seen in video arrested, says Police
