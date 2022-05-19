scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Body found near railway tracks in Ludhiana

The Salem Tabri police and Government Railway police (GRP) reached the spot. Since the body was recovered from the railway tracks, the GRP took it in their custody and initiated an investigation.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
May 19, 2022 5:06:29 am
The victim has been identified as Harvinder Singh of village Rajjowal.

A 36-year-old daily wager who was employed with the district forest office was found dead at the railway tracks in Ashok Nagar near Jassian, Ludhiana, under mysterious conditions on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Harvinder Singh of village Rajjowal.

Inspector Jaskaran Singh, SHO of GRP police station, said that after observing the injury marks on the body, it was suspected that either the victim was hit with a blunt object or he had been hit by a running train.

According to the family members of the victim, Harvinder left home on Tuesday evening but he had not returned.

