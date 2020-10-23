Punjab: BKU (Ugrahan) to burn effigies of corporates, BJP leaders on Dussehra

The BKU (Ugrahan) leaders said that they will support a nationwide bandh call for November 5.

Intensifying agitation against the three farm laws of the Central government, one of the largest farmer unions in Punjab, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), on Friday announced that it will be holding symbolic protests on Dussehra, October 25, by burning effigies of corporate companies and BJP leaders at 41 spots (cities/towns) in 14 districts of Punjab.

Addressing a press conference at Bathinda, BKU (Ugrahan) leaders — state president Joginder Singh Ugrahan and state general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokri Kalan — announced that their union had decided to burn effigies of corporate companies, MNCs and BJP leaders on Dussehra as a mark of protest at both urban and rural spots across Punjab.

They said that protests would be held in at least 41 towns/cities in Punjab across 14 districts, including eight spots in Bathinda, nine in Sangrur, three in Mansa, four in Moga, two in Barnala, three each in Amritsar and Patiala, two in Muktsar Sahib and one each in Faridkot, Fazilka, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Ferozepur and Gurdaspur districts. They added that farm women and their children will also participate in huge numbers in these unique protests.

Kokri Kalan said that not only the rural population but people from urban areas of Punjab will also be participating in these protests on Dussehra to support the farmers. With the support of Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union, farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan will also be holding a massive protest at the Mandi Killianwali in Dabwali of Muktsar Sahib. Apart from farmers and farm labourers, common shopkeepers and other protesters will also participate in huge numbers and burn the effigies against the Modi government. The farmers have also decided to stop the coal supply to Banawala thermal plant (in Talwandi Sabo) and Rajpura thermal plant and protests will be held on railway tracks which supplies coal to both these plants. He added that coal supply to both these plants will be stopped to force the Punjab government to run government-run plants to its full capacity.

The leaders announced that with their indefinite protests going on in front of petrol pumps run by corporates, they have received a letter from companies asking for talks to solve problems being faced in their business. A meeting with fuel dealers has been fixed for Saturday at Teachers’ Home at Bathinda.

The BKU (Ugrahan) leaders said that they will also support a nationwide bandh call for November 5 but clarified that their support to nationwide bandh doesn’t have any relation with Bihar polls.

Both leaders added that people from both rural and urban areas of Punjab will be participating in the massive effigy- burning protests on Dussehra against the Central government’s three original farm laws.

