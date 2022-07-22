BKU Ugrahan stages dharnas at 16 places in Punjab to save water

BhartiYa Kisan Union Ugrahan and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) on Thursday launched their five-day-long dharnas at 16 places in Punjab to raise awareness about saving water. The 16 places include Balloke village near Buddha Nallah in Ludhiana; Daudhar village near the water supply project of L&T in Moga; near Trident India in Barnala; and outside the offices of canal department at various locations of the state.

BKU Ugrahan president Joginder Singh Ugrahan was present in Ludhiana. This was the first mega dharna by farmer unions near Buddha Nallah.

He said, “Our protest is against the role of industry and local bodies for groundwater depletion and river pollution. But farmers are always blamed for this mess.”

These are day-night dharnas. While Ugrahan was in Ludhiana to protest the Buddha Nallah pollution by industry and municipal corporation which is further polluting the Sutlej river, the union’s general secretary – Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan – was at the Daudhar village dharna in Moga district.

Kokrikalan said, “All these years farmers have been blamed for depletion of groundwater and pollution in rivers, instead of the industry. Our protest is against river pollution, groundwater exploitation as well as giving water supply projects to private players.”

In Daudhar, a water supply and sanitation project is being built by L&T. In Barnala, farmers are protesting against corporate house Trident. “The corporate house uses groundwater for their production and that is huge,” Kokrikalan added.

Dharnas were also staged in Faridkot, Patiala, Amritsar and Ferozepur outside the offices of the canal department. KMSC members staged dharnas mainly in Amritsar and Ferozepur and also joined other dharnas of BKU Ugrahan. On July 23, all the morchas will be handled independently by women, a BKU Ugrahan leader said.

Industry objects

Condemning the dharnas by farmer unions, All Industry Trade Forum president Badish Jindal said, “Such agitations will not only shut the doors for new investments but also force the existing industries to migrate to other states. The textile industry is already investing in Madhya Pradesh due to various underlying reasons. We request the state government to stop such agitations which are ruining the economy and investment-friendly image of the state government.”