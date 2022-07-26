BKU (Ugrahan) ends stir for clean waterbodies, now rail roko over MSP

Five days dharna by BKU (Ugrahan) and Kisan Mazdoor Sangrash Committee (KMSC) demanding clean water bodies concluded at 17 places in Punjab on Monday afternoon. “Next plan of action will be given soon as over 12 more farmer unions have joined hands to raise their voice on the issue,” said Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan, general secretary of BKU (Ugrahan).

He said, “During this protest on the banks of various water bodies , farmer unions and environment activists discovered a liquor factory exploiting the ground water in Rataul Rohi village in Zira constituency of Ferozepur district. Villagers are not demanding action against the factory owner. We support the agitation of villagers and activists.”

Meanwhile, it needs to be mentioned that a bore digging was being done in this village and at about 300 feet they found traces of lahan (residue from liquor). Villagers have now demanded action against a nearby factory owner who is most likely throwing the waste directly in ground water by digging deep bores, revealed information from union members.

Joginder Singh Ugrahan, president of BKU (Ugrahan), added that on July 31, all the farmer unions who are part of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) will take part in rail roko from 11 am to 3 pm over demand of implementation of MSP on crops and other pending demands.”

He has also asked the Mazdoor unions to take part in the rail roko.

Meanwhile, protests which started from July 21 were the first of its kind where farmer unions sat on dharna against industry bodies, local bodies departments with allegations of polluting the water bodies. ” Always farmers had been blamed for it ,” while industry and local bodies departments go unchecked who throw waste in water bodies.” Saudagar Singh Ghudani, president of BKU (Ugrahan’s) Ludhiana unit said.

Dharnas were also organised in Balloke village near Budha nallah, in Barnala near Trident group’s unit, at Harike Headworks, canal department offices in Faridkot, Amritsar, Kapurthala etc , near liquor factory in Hamira area of Kapurthala and many other locations.