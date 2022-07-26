scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

BKU (Ugrahan) ends stir for clean waterbodies, now rail roko over MSP

Meanwhile, it needs to be mentioned that a bore digging was being done in this village and at about 300 feet they found traces of lahan (residue from liquor).

Written by Raakhi Jagga | Ludhiana |
July 26, 2022 12:13:33 am
Villagers have now demanded action against a nearby factory owner who is most likely throwing the waste directly in ground water by digging deep bores, revealed information from union members. (File)

Five days dharna by BKU (Ugrahan) and Kisan Mazdoor Sangrash Committee (KMSC) demanding clean water bodies concluded at 17 places in Punjab on Monday afternoon. “Next plan of action will be given soon as over 12 more farmer unions have joined hands to raise their voice on the issue,” said Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan, general secretary of BKU (Ugrahan).

He said, “During this protest on the banks of various water bodies , farmer unions and environment activists discovered a liquor factory exploiting the ground water in Rataul Rohi village in Zira constituency of Ferozepur district. Villagers are not demanding action against the factory owner. We support the agitation of villagers and activists.”

Meanwhile, it needs to be mentioned that a bore digging was being done in this village and at about 300 feet they found traces of lahan (residue from liquor). Villagers have now demanded action against a nearby factory owner who is most likely throwing the waste directly in ground water by digging deep bores, revealed information from union members.

Joginder Singh Ugrahan, president of BKU (Ugrahan), added that on July 31, all the farmer unions who are part of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) will take part in rail roko from 11 am to 3 pm over demand of implementation of MSP on crops and other pending demands.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Ram Nath Kovind: The promise, and the PresidentPremium
Ram Nath Kovind: The promise, and the President
UPSC Key-July 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Athletics and Sports’ or ‘Su...Premium
UPSC Key-July 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Athletics and Sports’ or ‘Su...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Road to 2024 | BJP’s plans for southern frontier: dial down on divi...Premium
Road to 2024 | BJP’s plans for southern frontier: dial down on divi...

He has also asked the Mazdoor unions to take part in the rail roko.

Meanwhile, protests which started from July 21 were the first of its kind where farmer unions sat on dharna against industry bodies, local bodies departments with allegations of polluting the water bodies. ” Always farmers had been blamed for it ,” while industry and local bodies departments go unchecked who throw waste in water bodies.” Saudagar Singh Ghudani, president of BKU (Ugrahan’s) Ludhiana unit said.

Dharnas were also organised in Balloke village near Budha nallah, in Barnala near Trident group’s unit, at Harike Headworks, canal department offices in Faridkot, Amritsar, Kapurthala etc , near liquor factory in Hamira area of Kapurthala and many other locations.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
After PM tip, Tejashwi pulls jeep, plays cricket to shape up, gain political weight

After PM tip, Tejashwi pulls jeep, plays cricket to shape up, gain political weight

President's oath-taking: Oppn alleges protocol violation in seat for Kharge; baseless, says govt

President's oath-taking: Oppn alleges protocol violation in seat for Kharge; baseless, says govt

Lovlina Borgohain says mentally harassed ahead of CWG, sports ministry asks IOC to act

Lovlina Borgohain says mentally harassed ahead of CWG, sports ministry asks IOC to act

Explained: What became of the 'Arab Spring'?

Explained: What became of the 'Arab Spring'?

Action sought against Ranveer Singh over his ‘obscene’ photos

Action sought against Ranveer Singh over his ‘obscene’ photos

'Brothel' row: Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face

'Brothel' row: Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face

‘Forced conversions’: Delhi HC tells BJP leader he has to show more than just apprehensions

‘Forced conversions’: Delhi HC tells BJP leader he has to show more than just apprehensions

You can now subscribe to The Indian Express to access all our journalism

You can now subscribe to The Indian Express to access all our journalism

ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work
ICYMI

ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work

Premium
The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist

The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist

UPSC Key-July 25: What to read and why for UPSC CSE

UPSC Key-July 25: What to read and why for UPSC CSE

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 25: Latest News
Advertisement