BKU-Ugrahan demands inquiry into Dera Bassi fire, rehabilitation of dwellers

BHARATIYA KISAN Union (Ugrahan) has demanded an impartial probe into a fire incident in Sundra village of Dera Bassi, in which an 18 months old girl was burnt alive on May 14 (Saturday).

The fire on Saturday had burnt down at least 45 shanties in the area and was supposedly caused by stubble being burnt nearby. The police had later gone on to book one farmer, identified as Jeet Singh, who they said was burning stubble that caused the fire in the area.

Joginder Singh Ugrahan, president of BKU-Ugrahan said, “We want a compensation of Rs 15 lakh to be given to the family of the girl who was burnt alive in this incident. In addition to this, we demand an impartial probe to get to the root cause of the fire. As of now, only farmers are being directly blamed for the incident.” Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan, general secretary of the union added, “We also want rehabilitation of jhuggi dwellers whose huts were burnt down by the fire.”