BJP slams Mann’s remark, says mohalla clinic failed in Delhi, Punjab doesn’t need it

August 8, 2022 4:19:12 am
The Bharatiya Janata Party Sunday ridiculed Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s statement that Punjab will not need Ayushman Bharat scheme after mohalla clinics become functional.
“This only reveals the ignorance of the government about the Ayushman scheme or a conspiracy to close it down in Punjab to provide benefits to private hospitals,” state BJP general secretary Dr Subhash Sharma said.
He pointed out the Ayushman scheme is for providing super-specialised secondary and tertiary treatment to all those who cannot afford it while the mohalla clinics are for first aid and primary medical care.
“Punjab, in fact, does not need any mohalla clinics since it already has a strong network of dispensaries spread across the state, particularly the rural areas,” the BJP leader said, adding that even if the mohalla clinics start working in Punjab, these can only provide basic health facilities, though that was also doubtful as these have already failed in Delhi.
The BJP leader apprehended a conspiracy to discourage the Ayushman scheme in Punjab to force people to go in for private treatment at an exorbitant cost.
Sharma said that the healthcare services in Punjab were already in a shambles and the state government did not seem to be serious about bringing these back on track.
He said the PGI resumed treatment of Punjab patients under the Ayushman Bharat scheme not because the state government paid the pending dues but only because Prime Minister Narendra Modi had intervened.
