BJP slams Chadha over MSP bill, asks him to walk the talk

Questioning the intentions of Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha in introducing a private member’s bill in the Rajya Sabha on legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP), the BJP on Saturday asked him to practise what he was trying to preach.

The BJP said what was the point in introducing such a bill when the Centre had already constituted a committee for the purpose.

The state BJP general secretary, Dr Subhash Sharma, said that AAP had promised before the elections that it would provide MSP for most of the crops, including vegetables.

“AAP announced MSP just for moong and even that too was done half-heartedly, and those who grew the crop were left high and dry as 80% moong growers went for distress sale,” the BJP leader said.

He asked Chadha, “Why don’t you (AAP) give MSP to vegetables and other crops along the lines of other states like Haryana?” He said Haryana was giving MSP for several crops at the state-level.

Sharma said the AAP MP was just playing to the gallery and “was taking the people of Punjab for a ride by making an insincere attempt at raising their voice in Parliament”.

The BJP general secretary said that “Chadha only wants to show that he was speaking out against issues, as his party is often criticised – and for right reasons – for ignoring Punjab”.

The AAP government in Punjab should fulfill its own commitments it had made to the people of the state, including the farmers, Sharma added.