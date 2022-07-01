BJP reaches out to SAD, seeks support for NDA’s Presidential candidate

BJP national president JP Nadda on Thursday — around 21 months after the two parties had called off an alliance with each other — called up Shiromani Akali Dal president, Sukhbir Badal and sought support for NDA’s nominee for the upcoming Presidential polls, Droupadi Murmu.

On Thursday, Harcharan Bains, the principal advisor to Sukhbir Badal, posted a tweet in which he said, “Yes, a did receive a call from the BJP national president JP Nadda in this connection. Badal said that he will get back after talking with the SAD leadership as he was not entitled to take such decisions on his own.”

Bains said during the call, Nadda said that Murmu symbolised and represented the downtrodden minority segments in the country, a cause SAD has always championed. “However, only senior leaders of the party are authorised to take a final call on the decision,” he said. Bains said that the party will hold a meeting on Friday afternoon during which it will decide who it supports during the Presidential elections.

While Sukhbir Singh Badal is an MP from Ferozepur, his wife, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, is the elected Parliamentarian from the Bathinda constituency.

The Akali Dal and the BJP had been in an alliance in Punjab for 27 years, the combine being elected to run three governments in the state during the time period. However, on September 27, 2020 , this alliance was called off by the SAD, over the issue of three contentious farm laws were passed in both Houses of Parliament. Though initially in favour of the farm laws, the SAD took a U-Turn later with Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigning from the post of Union food processing minister. The party later called proceeded to kill its alliance with the BJP, with Akali patron, Parkash Singh Badal, even returning his Padme Shri in December, 2020, as the farmers started their protests at Delhi borders.

“After the alliance fell through, we have no communication whatsoever with them. This is the first time that the BJP has reached out to us in a really long time. Both the parties were mature enough, they just didn’t see eye-to-eye on the issue of the three contentious farm laws,” a SAD leader said on condition of anonymity. Both parties, however, have time and again stated that there was no chance of them getting together to form an alliance again.

Sources in SAD said that the party will not vote for the Opposition candidate, Yashwant Sinha, as he had spoken in support of Sikh genocide. They said that there was a definite soft corner in the party for the NDA candidate for the Presidential poll, but a decision regarding the same would be taken by the party leadership.