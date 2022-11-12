scorecardresearch
BJP leader opens fire after suspects enter his factory

The suspects escaped from the factory after scaling the walls

Grewal said that he owns a factory 'Grewal Alloys'. He added that on Thursday late some suspects barged into the factory. He assumed that the accused could harm him or his factory workers following which he opened fire in the air.

Senior BJP leader and party’s national secretary Sukhminderpal Singh Grewal opened fire with his weapon after some unidentified suspects barged into his factory at Bhukhari Kalan village of Ludhiana, Thursday late.

The suspects, however, fled leaving behind their motorbike in the fields near the factory, which the police seized.
Grewal said that he owns a factory ‘Grewal Alloys’. He added that on Thursday late some suspects barged into the factory. He assumed that the accused could harm him or his factory workers following which he opened fire in the air.

The suspects escaped from the factory after scaling the walls. He immediately informed the police. On Friday morning the factory workers spotted an abandoned bike in the fields near the factory. The police seized the bike and initiated an investigation.

ASI Surjit Saini, Incharge at police post Ramgarh said that the police have asked the Regional Transport office (RTO) for the details of the owner of the vehicles. It is suspected that the accused had barged in the factory with the intention of burglary, but they escaped hearing the gunshot.

