Punjab: BJP candidate ‘attacked’, family says ‘attempt to vitiate atmosphere’

A group of unidentified men allegedly attacked S R Ladhar, BJP candidate from Gill constituency of Ludhiana, late on Sunday.

Ladhar, a former IAS officer, was returning after addressing a poll meeting at Kheri Chameri village when his vehicle was allegedly attacked.

Miscreants allegedly hit him with baseball bats and he received injuries on his upper body. Ladhar has now been admitted to the Civil Hospital.

Punjab BJP general secretary Jeevan Gupta said, “Our candidate S R Ladhar was returning after addressing a poll meeting at village Kheri Chameri in his constituency when unidentified men attacked him with baseball bats. He has received serious injuries.”

Ladhar’s son, Gautam Ladhar, alleged that efforts were being made by opponent parties to “vitiate the peaceful atmosphere” of Punjab and after the “successful rally of Union Minister Amit Shah in Ludhiana on Sunday the opponents have got scared”.

“After seeing the huge success of Shah’s rally today and the support that people are giving to my father in our constituency, opponents have stooped to this level that they have openly attacked my father. He is a clean and honest person from SC community and rivals cannot see him rising. They are now getting scared because people are supporting BJP now in Gill constituency. Punjab da mahaul khraab karan di koshish kiti jaa rahi hai,” said his son.

Soon after Ladhar was admitted to Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, BJP workers held a protest outside the hospital against police and district administration alleging inaction.

Ravcharan Singh Brar, Joint Commissioner of Police, Rural, said that a probe had been started and police will record the statement of the injured candidate. Details of the incident were being verified, said the officer.