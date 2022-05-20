BJP asks Mann what happened to 24-hr deadline on sacrilege cases

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab and reminded Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann about the promise made before elections of putting those responsible for sacrilege cases within 24 hours if voted to power in the state.

In a statement issued on Friday, Punjab BJP general secretary, Dr Subhash Sharma, said that AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had promised that if the AAP came to power, those responsible for sacrilege will be put behind bars within 24 hours and asked why was the party sitting on its promise after being voted to power.

“Now you have been in the saddle for more than two months, what happened to your promise,” he asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Sharma on Friday also referred to former IPS officer and Amritsar (north) AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap’s latest charges that the AAP government was not taking any interest in the sacrilege and police firing cases and there were attempts to derail it.

The BJP leader told Mann that people of Punjab have never forgiven anyone responsible for sacrilege. “You better act or face the same fate as the previous regimes,” he told the Punjab Chief Minister, adding, “Instead of using your police force to register cases of vendetta against your political opponents, use them for punishing the culprits of sacrilege and police firing on innocent protesters”.