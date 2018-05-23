Biodegradable carry bags launched in Ludhiana

The biodegradable bags turn into compost after six months if exposed to water or sun or disposed. (Express photo by Sahil Walia) The biodegradable bags turn into compost after six months if exposed to water or sun or disposed. (Express photo by Sahil Walia)

THE PUNJAB Pollution Control Board (PPCB) Tuesday launched biodegradable carry bags made from granules of potato and cornstarch in Ludhiana. Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, while launching the bags with PPCB officials, appealed to the masses to shun plastic bags.

PPCB chief Kahan Singh Pannu said these bags were produced from starch granules which can be derived from potatoes, corn and other starch rich products. “Currently, five companies have been given licence by the Centre to manufacture these bags. They are based in Bengaluru, Chennai and other places out of Punjab. So we have tied up with them and getting bags on basis of orders,” he said.

The biodegradable bags turn into compost after six months if exposed to water or sun or disposed.

The bags are costlier compared to plastic ones. “Price is a little higher because demand is less and there are not many suppliers. But as soon as common people will start adopting them as the substitute for plastic, they will be cheaper. We are making these bags available in small quantity as of now to plastic bags sellers here so that people can start buying them,” said GS Gill, environmental engineer, PPCB Ludhiana.

PPCB added that at least 225 tonnes of plastic bags were currently used in Punjab on a daily basis of which 130 tonnes are used in Ludhiana. This, even as plastic usage is completely banned in Punjab. On Tuesday, plastic manufacturers were also invited at the launch and appealed to shift from plastic bags manufacturing to these biodegradable bags.

Pannu said PPCB is trying to popularise these bags which turn into compost, among the masses. “We are holding awareness drives on daily basis. We are facilitating tie-up of manufacturing companies with plastic manufacturers here so that they can study the product and plan manufacturing in future,” he said.

MP Bittu also advised plastic carry bag manufacturers to shift towards manufacturing of compostable carry bags by using starch derived from maize and potatoes.

Earlier, the Golden Temple in Amritsar has announced usage of these bags to give ‘prasad’. On Tuesday, Mastuana Sahib gurudwara in Sangrur district also started usage of these bags for giving prasad to devotees. PPCB said that till now 500 kg of these bags were provided in Sangrur and Barnala.

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App