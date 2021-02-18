Bikram Majithia appears in Ludhiana court, case adjourned for Feb 25

Senior SAD leader and former Cabinet minister Bikram Majithia appeared in a local court of Ludhiana Wednesday for the hearing in the defamation case filed by him against AAP MP Sanjay Singh.

Damanbir Singh Sobti, counsel for Majithia, said, “He was cross examined in the court proceedings today. AAP’s Sanjay Singh did not appear in the court today. Sanjay Singh’s petition to get the case quashed has been dismissed by the High Court and the Supreme Court both.”

The matter has now been adjourned for February 25.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media outside court complex in Ludhiana, Majithia said that Sanjay Singh was now trying to “evade and run away from the case” but he “won’t let it happen”.

“His (Sanjay Singh’s) petition has been dismissed by the higher courts. He is now trying to evade and run away from the proceedings of the case. But we will not let it happen. We will not let him run away till the case doesn’t reach its logical conclusion,” said Majithia.

Majithia had filed defamation suit against Sanjay Singh in the Ludhiana court on January 12, 2016 under the Sections 499 and 500 of IPC.

Majithia claimed that he was defamed without any evidence by AAP leader who called him a “drug trader” and further remarked that “when AAP will come to power, it will put corrupt Majithia in jail”. As per Majithia, this statement was made in December 2015 by Sanjay Singh during Jor Mela political conference at Fatehgarh Sahib.